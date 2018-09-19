Paktia: Some directors stay unchanged for past 10 years

GARDEZ (Pajhwok): Several departmental chiefs in southeastern Paktia province have been serving in their positions for the past five to 10 years, but people are unhappy with their performances and want them to be replaced.

Such officers have been in control of public works, transportation, information, counter-narcotics, justice, hajj and religious affairs and mining departments.

Rahmatullah Rahimzai, a civil society activist, told Pajhwok Afghan News earlier President Ashraf Ghani had issued a decree on reshuffling the directors of provincial departments after every three years.

He revealed some departmental heads had been serving in their positions for the past 10 years; Residents, unsatisfied with their work, want them to be removed.

“People are in trouble at the hands of these departmental chiefs as they have no achievements to their credit. The central government has yet to take action against them,” he complained.

Hafizullah Mubarez, a former member of provincial council, alleged certain elements supported the departmental heads in their personal long-term interest. He called for reforms to deal with issues like this.

Mubarez claimed: “There are directors who have been enjoying support from influential circles and they have been serving here for years. The provincial administration chiefs doing nothing for public welfare should be replaced,” he demanded.

Shaista Jan Ahadi, tribal leader and civil society activist, hit out at the authorities concerned for failing to enforce institutional reforms. No law had been able to check departments being taken hostage by individuals.

Without naming anyone, Ahadi charged such directors with having links to parliamentarians and others in high places. “The same people have also been shortlisted for newly-announced posts.”

Serving as director of hajj and religious affairs since 2006, Maulvi Abdul Ghafoor said that a reshuffle was the discretion of high-ranking officials.

“There was no specific place for the department; only four employees were working here and there was no mosque or other facilities. After my takeover as director, I have provided all these facilities,” he added.

Pajhwok tried to contact other departmental chiefs for comments, but failed. Public representative Abdul Malik Zazai expressed concern at the long-serving directors’ failure to serve the masses satisfactorily.

But Governor Shamim Khan Katawazi said he had shared names of the directors who had stayed for more than four years in their slots.

“The president had earlier tasked the Independent Directorate of Local Governance with creating a special mechanism to reshuffle departmental heads but the orders are yet to be implemented. We have shred the names with IDLG.”

sa/mud