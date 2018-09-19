Shaida Abdali resigns as ambassador to Indian

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan ’s Ambassador to India Shaida Mohammad Abdali tendered resignation from his post at a time when President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has been on an official visit to New Delhi.

Abdali posted his resignation letter on his twitter account asking the president that he had earlier decided to resign and served the people in the country during the critical situation.

The envoy said he wanted to come back to the country and work with the people for development, peace and national unity.

Abdali asked the president to accept his resignation in the best interest of the country.

