3 civilians killed, 10 hurt in Paktia airstrike

GARDEZ (Pajhwok): Three civilians were killed and 10 others injured including women and children in a foreign forces’ airstrike in the Chamkani district of southeastern Paktia province on Thursday, the district chief said.

The Chamkani district chief, Eid Mohammad Ahmadzai, said the incident took place before noon in the district’s Nozi Dara area. He said the injured included women and children.

He was not aware if Taliban militants had suffered casualties in the airstrike, but said the airstrike was carried out by foreign forces.

In neighboring Dand Patan district, a roadside bomb blast injured three border police, said Paktia police spokesman Sardar Wali Tabassum. He said the bomb tore through the police vehicle in Satya village.

