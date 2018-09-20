4 civilians injured in explosion at Jalalabad shop

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Four people sustained burn injuries when a bomb went off inside a shop in this capital city of eastern Nangarhar province on Thursday and triggered a fire at a nearby gas selling shop, an official said.

The incident took place in Chaparhar bus stand in the limits of the fourth police district of Jalalabad at about 7:30am, the governor’s spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told Pajhwok Afghan News.

He said the landmine had been placed inside a shop and as the bomb went off, it caused fire in a nearby gas selling shop, in which four civilians were wounded. He said the wounded were in stable condition and were being treated at the zonal hospital in Jalalabad.

However, deputy police chief for Nangarhar Col. Ghulam Mujtaba Qais said it was a gas cylinder blast caused by a fire. He said firefighters were sent to douse the blaze and they reached on time.

He said the fire that injured three civilians had been extensively brought under control. The police official asked shopkeepers to take care of their shops themselves and report to police the presence of any suspicious individual or thing.

An eyewitness Rizwanullah said they first heard a blast and then the fire erupted. He said the fire fighters reached the scene when people were shifting the wounded persons to hospital.

ma