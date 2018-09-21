Pajhwok Services

Mohib, Bolton discuss peace, security

Governance & Politics

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Sep 21, 2018 - 21:40

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Afghan National Security Advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib during his trip to Washington discussed recent political developments and security situation in Afghanistaninfo-icon with his US counterpart on Friday, an official said.

Qader Shah, spokesman to Afghanistan NSA, told Pajhwok Afghan News that Hamdullah Mohib met with his US counterpart, John R. Bolton during his formal trip to Washington today.

He said both sides talked about political and security situation of Afghanistan and the region.

The efficiency of US strategy for Afghanistan and south Asia and fighting against terrorism were other topics discussed in the meeting, Shah added. The two sides also talked on Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace talks and exchanged bilateral information on the regard.

Hamdullah Mohib thanked the US cooperation to Afghanistan and said fresh military planes being submitted to Afghan security forces for fighting against terrorism and defense were very important.

He termed regional countries support to the Afghan peace process as important and said some countries that support terrorism should rethink their foreign policies and back peace in the region instead.

The US NSA, John R. Bolton appreciated Afghan forces for fighting in front line against terrorism and their sacrifices and stressed on creation of a joint consensus for winning the battle against extremism.

He said discussions for making the US policy for Afghanistan and the south Asia more success were ongoing.

Bolton assured Afghans that his country was standing by their side in fighting against terrorism and working for development in Afghanistan.

Some other important issues were also discussed in the meeting.

