Rashid powers Afghanistan to win over Bangladesh

KABUL (Pajhwok): On his 20th birthday, spinner Rashid Khan scored a half century and took two wickets to see Afghanistan beating Bangladesh by 136 runs in the Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Rashid’s rapid unbeaten 32-ball 57 involved eight fours and a six as Afghanistan reached an impressive 255-7 after their captain Asghar Afghan won the toss and decided to bat at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Finishing 2-13 in nine overs, Rashid claimed the prized wickets of Shakib Al Hasan (32) and Mahmudullah Riyad (27) as Bangladesh were bundled out for 119 in 42.1 overs.

Before this, Afghanistan upset Sri Lanka in the tournament. Afghanistan will next take on Pakistan in the double-header Super Four game in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

It was Bangladesh lowest score against Afghanistan as their innings had just five boundaries -- two by Riyad and three by Mosaddek Hossain.

Rashid and Gulbadin Naib who made a 42 off 38 balls with five boundaries added an unbroken eighth wicket stand of 95 runs.

Mohammad Shahzad contributed 37 and Hashmatullah Shahidi 58.

