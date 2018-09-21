Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Rashid powers Afghanistan to win over Bangladesh

Sports

Rashid powers Afghanistan to win over Bangladesh

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Sep 21, 2018 - 00:36

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): On his 20th birthday, spinner Rashid Khan scored a half century and took two wickets to see Afghanistaninfo-icon beating Bangladesh by 136 runs in the Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Rashid’s rapid unbeaten 32-ball 57 involved eight fours and a six as Afghanistan reached an impressive 255-7 after their captain Asghar Afghan won the toss and decided to bat at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Finishing 2-13 in nine overs, Rashid claimed the prized wickets of Shakib Al Hasan (32) and Mahmudullah Riyad (27) as Bangladesh were bundled out for 119 in 42.1 overs.

Before this, Afghanistan upset Sri Lanka in the tournament.  Afghanistan will next take on Pakistaninfo-icon in the double-header Super Four game in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

It was Bangladesh lowest score against Afghanistan as their innings had just five boundaries -- two by Riyad and three by Mosaddek Hossain.

Rashid and Gulbadin Naib who made a 42 off 38 balls with five boundaries added an unbroken eighth wicket stand of 95 runs.

Mohammad Shahzad contributed 37 and Hashmatullah Shahidi 58.

ma

Tags: 

Related Article

Azizullah Fazli replaces Mashal as ACB chairman
3-4 years of cricket left in me, says wicket-keeper Shahzad
We can outplay India & Pakistan, says Rahmat Shah
Afghanistan eliminate 5-time champions from Asia Cup
Asia Cup: Afghanistan set to face off against Sri Lanka
  • 390 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update