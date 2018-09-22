Pajhwok Services

7 children killed, 5 wounded in Faryab explosion

7 children killed, 5 wounded in Faryab explosion

Qutbuddin Kohi
Sep 22, 2018 - 10:54

MAIMANA (Pajhwok): At least seven children have been killed and five others wounded as a result of a landmine explosion in the Sherin Tagab district of northwestern Farayb province, an official said on Saturday.

Ghulam Ali, district crime branch chief, told Pajhwok Afghan News the explosion took place in the Koh Sayyad area of the district late on Friday.

The landmine went off when the children were playing in the area, he said, adding seven minors were killed and five others wounded. The injured were evacuated to hospital.

The Talibaninfo-icon have not yet spoken in this regard.

