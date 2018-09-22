Drought-hit residents seek humanitarian aid

NELLI (Pajhwok): A number of residents in central Daikundi province are concerned at the drought-like situation and lack of drinking water, saying they have no option but to leave their homes if the problems are not addressed.

Daikundi is among the provinces facing a serious drought. The residents of Miramor, Keti, Nawamesh, Kajran and other districts are in a economic situation.

The drought has also led to losses in terms of agricultural produce and livestock. In Miramor, 128 families from Dali Nadak, Warzal, Dahna Qul, Watana and other villages have been forced into leaving their homes and residing on the bank of Helmand River.

Mohammad Jan Jawadi, one of the displaced persons from Miramor, told Pajhwok Afghan News the residents had been in a pitiable situation.

“The weather has become cold and the displaced people need winter clothing and fuel,” he said.

Abdul Qader Haidar, the Miramor district chief, also said 70 percent of people of the district were badly hit by the drought. An initial survey shows 30 percent of people have left their homes.

He added that 230 children under five years of age and 38 pregnant women were among the displaced individuals.

Governor Mahmood Baligh confirmed to Pajhwok Afghan News the drought had badly affected 10 districts of the province. Available food and water was not enough to meet the demand of the families.

Recently, a UN agency on humanitarian aid said 70 percent of Afghanistan had been struck by drought.

President Ashraf Ghani, in speech to youth on Friday, said the issue of water management was vital for Afghanistan. He urged national consensus on the vital question.

