Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Drought-hit residents seek humanitarian aid

Society

Drought-hit residents seek humanitarian aid

By
Pajhwok reporter
On
Sep 22, 2018 - 15:43

NELLI (Pajhwok): A number of residents in central Daikundi province are concerned at the drought-like situation and lack of drinking water, saying they have no option but to leave their homes if the problems are not addressed.

Daikundi is among the provinces facing a serious drought. The residents of Miramor, Keti, Nawamesh, Kajran and other districts are in a economic situation.

The drought has also led to losses in terms of agricultural produce and livestock. In Miramor, 128 families from Dali Nadak, Warzal, Dahna Qul, Watana and other villages have been forced into leaving their homes and residing on the bank of Helmand River.

Mohammad Jan Jawadi, one of the displaced persons from Miramor, told Pajhwok Afghan News the residents had been in a pitiable situation.

“The weather has become cold and the displaced people need winter clothing and fuel,” he said.

Abdul Qader Haidar, the Miramor district chief, also said 70 percent of people of the district were badly hit by the drought. An initial survey shows 30 percent of people have left their homes.

He added that 230 children under five years of age and 38 pregnant womeninfo-icon were among the displaced individuals.

Governor Mahmood Baligh confirmed to Pajhwok Afghan News the drought had badly affected 10 districts of the province. Available food and water was not enough to meet the demand of the families.

Recently, a UN agency on humanitarian aid said 70 percent of Afghanistaninfo-icon had been struck by drought.

President Ashraf Ghani, in speech to youth on Friday, said the issue of water management was vital for Afghanistan. He urged national consensus on the vital question.

nh/mud

Tags: 

Related Article

Measures to control drought in 6 months: Ghani
Dry spell to last until February, predicts Kandahari
Ban on Iranian imports sparks protest in Farah
10 couples enter wedlock at Badakhshan mass marriage
Crafts by Afghan refugees flaunted at fashion show
  • 300 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update