Fire erupts in warehouse of MoD in Kabul

KABUL (Pajhwok): A warehouse of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) caught fire in capital Kabul which caused financial losses on Saturday, an official said.

Javed Ghafoor, spokesman for the MoD, told Pajhwok Afghan News the warehouse caught fire due to electricity short circuit in Qasaba area at the MoD headquarters this morning.

Most of the warehouse materials had been burnt, he said, adding firefighters arrived at the site to extinguish the blaze. However, no casualties happened so far.

