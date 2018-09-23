Afghanistan, Bangladesh set to meet in do-or-die duel

KABUL (Pajhwok): In their second Super Four match of the Asia Cup, Afghanistan are all poised to take on Bangladesh today (Sunday), with both sides desperately looking for a win.

Both countries, having lost their first Super Four matches, met in the first round of the event as well. Afghanistan trounced 136 runs in that encounter, but lost by a small margin to Pakistan days later.

The Tigers were comprehensively beaten by India. “Both teams now need a win to stay alive in the competition and will have to put their best foot forward in this match,” the ICC tweeted.

As usual, Asghar Afghan’s boys will rely heavily on the bowling attack, especially the spinners, to get the job done on the dry surface in Abu Dhabi.

Batting has been Bangladesh’s Achilles’ heels, letting them down in the tournament. They were bundled out for 119 while chasing 256 against Afghanistan and folded for 173 against India.

“It’s an important game for both of us, even for pride. We are going to take this seriously as we did the other day,” said Philip Simmons, Afghanistan’s coach.

mud