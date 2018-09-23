Dozens protest outside German forces camp

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): Dozens of people on Sunday protested in front of a German forces camp in this capital city of northern Balkh province against cancellation of their contracts before the end date and not sending them abroad.

Around 150 people gathered in front of the Camp Marmal adjacent to the airport in Mazar-i-Sharif and claimed they had been promised citizenship of Germany or another European country in return for work with the German forces.

One of them, Sayed Hussain Asghari, told Pajhwok Afghan News that some of the protesting people bad worked with Germans for five to 10 years in Balkh province. “These people include security personnel, interpreters and contractors.”

Based on the contracts, Germans should help their Afghan colleagues in migrating to Germany or another European country, he said, adding they were fired from jobs and not sent to any other country for residing.

Another protestor, Javid Sultani, told Pajhwok that the Germans cancelled their contracts before the termination date.

“Our contracts should not have been cancelled before the given end date, the move has landed us in great trouble.”

Other protestors made similar complaints and said they faced death threats and Germany should help them live in other countries.

They warned to continue their protest if they were not helped find refuge out of Afghanistan .

On the other hand, the governor’s spokesman, Munir Farhad, said the issue had been shared with the German Consulate General in Balkh for a solution.

German diplomats have not yet commented on the issue.

mds/ma