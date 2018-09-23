Jawzjan: 7 projects worth 300m afs put into service

SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): Seven development projects have been put into service upon completion at a cost of 300 million afghanis in northern Jawzjan province, an official said on Sunday.

Hashmatullah Ghafoori, deputy agriculture , irrigation and livestock minister and Governor Lotfullah Azizi and some other officials were present the projects’ inauguration ceremony.

Mohammad Rahman Arghandiwal, the provincial agriculture director, told Pajhwok Afghan News the projects included construction of a complex compound for the agriculture department at a cost of 110 million afghanis.

The other projects were construction of a farmers’ training building, the Jangal Bagh retaining wall equipped with wheels and a solar system, construction of a laboratory building for plants and construction of agricultural medicine stocks and distribution of 2130 metric tons of wheat and food items.

He said his department had spent almost 99.6 percent of its budget last year and promised to provide Jawzjanis with other services in near future particularly in the agriculture sphere.

Abdul Baqi, a farmer, expressed happiness over the projects’ completion, but complained about the shortage of irrigation water in the area.

He said they experienced a high level drought last year, when one percent of harvest could not be collected from their land.

