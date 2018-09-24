Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Afghan refugees hail PM Imran’s announcement

Migration

Afghan refugees hail PM Imran’s announcement

By
S.Muddasir Ali Shah
On
Sep 24, 2018 - 12:05

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Afghan and Bengali refugees on Monday gathered in the port city of Karachi to hail Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent announcement.

Last week, Khan proposed citizenship for refugees from the two countries. He said the Afghans and Bengalis, having lived in Pakistaninfo-icon for decades, deserved passports and ID cards.

The refugees gathered outside the Karachi Press Club to commend Khan’s announcement. They waved Pakistani flags and listened to national songs.

One journalist at the site tweeted: “These men waving Pakistan’s national flags and playing Pakistani songs are Afghan refugees and Bengalis…”

“Thank You to #pakistan and @ImranKhanPTI for his citizenship announcement #ShukriaPakistan #ShukriaImranKhan.”

mud

Tags: 

Related Article

EU provide 25m Euros to Afghanistan for polio eradication
Pakistan promises nationality for refugee children
Afghan refugees banned from entering Peshawar for 10 days
17 more Afghan deportees arrive in Kabul from Germany
Iran economic crisis: More Afghans return this year
  • 155 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update