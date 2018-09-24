Afghan refugees hail PM Imran’s announcement

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Afghan and Bengali refugees on Monday gathered in the port city of Karachi to hail Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent announcement.

Last week, Khan proposed citizenship for refugees from the two countries. He said the Afghans and Bengalis, having lived in Pakistan for decades, deserved passports and ID cards.

The refugees gathered outside the Karachi Press Club to commend Khan’s announcement. They waved Pakistani flags and listened to national songs.

One journalist at the site tweeted: “These men waving Pakistan’s national flags and playing Pakistani songs are Afghan refugees and Bengalis…”

“Thank You to #pakistan and @ImranKhanPTI for his citizenship announcement #ShukriaPakistan #ShukriaImranKhan.”

