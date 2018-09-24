Pajhwok Services

Qureshi vows support for US-Taliban negotiations

Governance & Politics

S.Muddasir Ali Shah
Sep 24, 2018 - 13:10

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): In an effort to help bring stability to Afghanistaninfo-icon, Pakistaninfo-icon has pledged stout support for US-Talibaninfo-icon negotiations

“We will use whatever influence we have. Our thoughts are positive. We have a clear conscience,” Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

Addressing a press briefing at the Pakistan embassy in Washington on Sunday, Qureshi promised his country would do all it could to nudge the Taliban into peace talks.

Qureshi said if India continued to increase pressure on the eastern borders, it would hurt Pakistan’s ability to focus on the western border and those interested in peace in the region must note it.

“The US has always benefited from its relations with Pakistan -- during the Cold War, the Soviet war in Afghanistan and the war against terrorism,” the minister was quoted as saying by Dawn.

