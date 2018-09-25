Asfandyar supports citizenship for Afghan refugees

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): A veteran Pakhtun nationalist leader has stoutly supported Prime Minister Imran Khan’s proposal to grant Pakistani citizenship to Afghan refugees.

Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan said his party would give surety that Afghans would have no effect on the rights of other ethnic groups in Pakistan .

Citizenship for Afghan refugees was a humanitarian issue as the third generation of Afghans was born and raised in Pakistan, he told a press conference in Peshawar on Monday

Asfandyar voiced his displeasure over the reaction of certain elements in Pakistan to the prime ministerial announcement of granting citizenship to Afghan refugees.

Afghan refugees, the victim of the strategic policy of great powers and Pakistan, had been denied their right, he lamented. “The third generation of the Afghan refugees is living in Pakistan and should be given citizenship.”

Citizenship by birth was granted across the globe, but either Pakistan had flaws in its system or a specific ethnic group opposed this universal right for Afghan refugees, he remarked.

