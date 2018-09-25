India-Afghanistan Trade Show concludes in Mumbai with over 166 deals signed

KABUL (Pajhwok): The second annual “Passage to Prosperity: India-Afghanistan International Trade and Investment Show” successfully closed in Mumbai on September 15, 2018—with more than 2,000 buyers, sellers, investors, and visitors in attendance, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The Governments of India, Afghanistan, and the United States—through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID ), facilitated the event recognized as one of the largest events in Mumbai this year.

The show marked the strengthening of economic and investment ties between Afghanistan and other international markets and facilitated partnerships through business-to-business matchmaking, joint-venture opportunities, and consumer sales.

In his closing remarks for the three day event, USAID Afghanistan Mission Director, Herbie Smith said “I hope this Trade Show has succeeded in charting a new path towards a brighter future in Afghanistan. I hope this event has raised your spirits and that you realize that amid all the challenges there are real opportunities.”

Now in its second year, the event included approximately 200 businesses and industry leaders, including women entrepreneurs from Afghanistan, showcasing top-quality products, services, and business opportunities in agriculture , energy, health , education , mining, heavy industry, and luxury goods. This year, over 166 confirmed deals and more than 600 memorandums of understanding were signed.

Other highlights from the event include various partnership announcements between the Government of Afghanistan and private enterprises and between Indian and Afghan businesses, by Afghanistan’s Acting Minister of Finance Dr. Mohammad Humayon Qayoumi, and the brand launch of “Afghan Treasures,” which showcases the best of Afghanistan’s Silk Road heritage. USAID also hosted a series of learning panel discussions on “Doing Business in Afghanistan”.

USAID planned to host another trade show in 2019.

Pr/nh