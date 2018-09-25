Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Taliban sustain heavy casualties in Tirinkot clash

Security & Crime

Taliban sustain heavy casualties in Tirinkot clash

By
Ajmal Wesal
On
Sep 25, 2018 - 20:54

TIRINKOT (Pajhwok): Dozens of Talibaninfo-icon militants have been killed and scores of others wounded during a joint operation by Afghan and NATOinfo-icon forces in this capital city of central Uruzgan province, sources said on Tuesday.

Two Afghan commando personnel were also killed and two others wounded in the operation that commenced last night and ended on Tuesday afternoon in Khanqa area of Tirinkot.

Conflicting accounts were given about Taliban’s casualties in the operation. ANA commander in Uruzgan Gen. Rahmat Shah Qimati said dozens of insurgents were killed and wounded in the operation.

He said nothing about casualties to security forces, but another military commander Zamari said two commandos were killed and as many wounded in the firefight. He said 35 Taliban were killed and a large number of others wounded.

But area police officer Malak Zainullah put the Taliban’s death toll at 60 with scores others wounded.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yousaf Ahamdi said three commandos were killed in the operation, but said nothing about their own casualties.

ma

Tags: 

Related Article

Khogyani elders claim 160 civilians killed in night riads
6 Ghazni districts under full Taliban control
UNAMA alarmed by raising number of civilian casualties
Scores of Taliban killed, wounded in Kandahar offensive
9 of a family killed in Kapisa mortar strike
  • 441 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update