Taliban sustain heavy casualties in Tirinkot clash

TIRINKOT (Pajhwok): Dozens of Taliban militants have been killed and scores of others wounded during a joint operation by Afghan and NATO forces in this capital city of central Uruzgan province, sources said on Tuesday.

Two Afghan commando personnel were also killed and two others wounded in the operation that commenced last night and ended on Tuesday afternoon in Khanqa area of Tirinkot.

Conflicting accounts were given about Taliban’s casualties in the operation. ANA commander in Uruzgan Gen. Rahmat Shah Qimati said dozens of insurgents were killed and wounded in the operation.

He said nothing about casualties to security forces, but another military commander Zamari said two commandos were killed and as many wounded in the firefight. He said 35 Taliban were killed and a large number of others wounded.

But area police officer Malak Zainullah put the Taliban’s death toll at 60 with scores others wounded.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yousaf Ahamdi said three commandos were killed in the operation, but said nothing about their own casualties.

