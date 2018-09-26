IEC to get over 20,000 biometric sets till October 4

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Independent Election Commission (IEC ) on Wednesday termed the use of biometric technology as the solo responsibility of the election body and said no one would be allowed to interfere in the process.

IEC spokesman Syed Hafeezullah Hashami told reporters here that there was need for 22,000 sets of biometric system out of which 4,400 were handed over to the IEC today and the remaining 17,600 would be provided in the coming eight days.

He said the biometric sets were fully equipped and would be dispatched to polling centres and stations in districts properly.

“Administration and control of the biometric system is the authority of the commission and no other institution would be allowed to interfere,” he said.

He said so far over nine million voters had been entered into the database, adding that voter lists of 14 provinces had been published on the IEC website.

nh/ma