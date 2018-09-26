Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Law firm hired to lobby for Afghanistan in US

Governance & Politics

Law firm hired to lobby for Afghanistan in US

By
Pajhwok Monitor
On
Sep 26, 2018 - 08:53

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The Afghan government has hired a leading international law firm to lobby on its behalf in Washington, a US magazine reported on Tuesday.

Matthew Bernstein and Jessica Woolley of DLA Piper, a firm formed in January 2005, will lobby for the war-torn country, according to Politico.

On behalf of the Afghan embassy in Washington, the firm is expected to communicate with members of Congress and congressional staff, executive branch officials and other individuals and organizations involved in governmental or public policy matters.

The Afghan government will pay the company based on the hourly billing rates of the attorneys and other individuals involved as approved by the foreign principal for specific projects.

DLA Piper is a multinational law firm located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

PANinfo-icon Monitor/mud

Tags: 

Related Article

Senate demands immediate end to night airstrikes
Rabbani stresses inclusive Afghan-led peace process
Belt and Road Initiative to connect 3 continents: Danish
Dr Abdullah, UN chief talk elections & peace process
Ready for dialogue with reconcilable Taliban: CEO
  • 449 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update