Law firm hired to lobby for Afghanistan in US

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghan government has hired a leading international law firm to lobby on its behalf in Washington, a US magazine reported on Tuesday.

Matthew Bernstein and Jessica Woolley of DLA Piper, a firm formed in January 2005, will lobby for the war-torn country, according to Politico.

On behalf of the Afghan embassy in Washington, the firm is expected to communicate with members of Congress and congressional staff, executive branch officials and other individuals and organizations involved in governmental or public policy matters.

The Afghan government will pay the company based on the hourly billing rates of the attorneys and other individuals involved as approved by the foreign principal for specific projects.

DLA Piper is a multinational law firm located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

PAN Monitor/mud