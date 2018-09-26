Security forces raid Kunduz home, kill 4 women

KUNDUZ CITY (Pajhwok): In pursuit of Taliban militants, Afghan security forces raided a civilian home and killed four women in Chahar Dara district of northern Kunduz province last night.

Rahmuddin, a resident of the district, told Pajhwok Afghan News that security forces raided his house late Tuesday night.

“The forces killed my 55-year-old wife, a 25-year-old daughter, a 30-year-old daughter-in-law and another woman who was our relative and guest was also killed,” he said.

He said three men, including his son, were wounded by the security forces who arrested two other men.

“The security forces came inside my home and asked us where the Taliban are, The Taliban were hiding in a mosque near my house, but the security men targeted my home.”

Rahmuddin was among 3,000 villagers who transferred the bodies to Kunduz City, the provincial capital, from Chahar Dara district.

The angry protesters chanted slogans against the government and closed the Kabul -Kunduz highway against traffic.

Civilian casualties have increased in airstrikes and operations by security forces in recent days.

