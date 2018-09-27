Pajhwok Services

Ghani in Ghazni to evaluate security environment

Governance & Politics

Ghani in Ghazni to evaluate security environment

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Sep 27, 2018 - 11:13

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday arrived in southern Ghazni province to evaluate the security situation there, an official said.

Presidential spokesman Haroon Chakhansouri told Pajhwok Afghan News Ghani reached the provincial capital early in the morning.

He said the president would assess the security situation and meet provincial officials, university teachers, military bosses, religious scholars, womeninfo-icon and youth during his trip.

First Lady Rula Ghani, Eng. Mohammad Khan, Dr. Rasoul Talibinfo-icon and several other officials are accompanying the president, Chakhansouri added.

Ghani is visiting the province for the second time after the insurgents assaulted it from different directions and captured parts of it. At least 150 soldiers and 95 civilians lost their lives during the siege.

