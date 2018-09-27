Mohib meets Russian, Indian counterparts in Iran

KABUL (Pajhwok): National security advisors from Afghanistan, Russia and India met in Iran and discussed joint cooperation and campaign against terrorism, especially against the Islamic State (IS) group, a statement said on Thursday.

Afghanistan National Security Advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib visited Iran and held separate meetings with his Indian and Russian counterparts Ajit Doval and Nikolai Patrushev respectively, a statement from the NSA office said.

Mohib during his meeting with the Indian NSA discussed strengthening regional cooperation against terrorism and specially targeting financial resources of terrorist networks.

They discussed ways how to halt activities of Daesh and strengthen economic and trade relations between New Delhi and Kabul.

While meeting his Russian counterpart, Mohib talked about improvement in bilateral relations and both the sides agreed to enhance cooperation in targeting Daesh and preventing smuggling of narcotics.

Mohib also held a meeting with Ding Xuexiang, deputy director of the General Office of the communist party’s Central Committee, and discussed with him regional security, stability and counter-terrorism efforts.

Both the sides also talked improvement in bilateral relationship, the statement concluded.

