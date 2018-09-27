Pajhwok Services

Pakistan to frame clear policy on refugees before June

Governance & Politics

Pakistan to frame clear policy on refugees before June

By
Pajhwok
On
Sep 27, 2018 - 21:29

PESHAWAR (Peshawar): Pakistaninfo-icon said on Thursday it would formulate a comprehensive policy on Afghan refugees before extending their stay in Pakistan in June 2019.

The decision came at a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad. Prime Minister Imran Khan, who announced granting the Afghans Pakistani citizenship earlier in the month, chaired the meeting.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, briefing newsmen on the cabinet meeting, said Imran Khan would be given a comprehensive briefing on the subject.

Of the 2.5 million Afghan refugees living in Pakistan, the minister said, two million had been registered while half a million remained undocumented.

Giving details, Hussain said 879,198 refugees had Afghan citizen cards but resided in Pakistan. Another 13,94,000 possessed refugee cards, he explained.

In Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government spokesman Shaukat Yousafzai said no decision had been taken yet on giving nationality to the Afghan refugees.

Parliament alone had the authority to take a decision on the fate of the refugees living in Pakistan, he said, acknowledging that a person born in any country had to be granted its nationality under the charter of human rights.

