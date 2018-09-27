Pajhwok Services

Safeguards in place to check fraud in APL: ACB

Sports

Safeguards in place to check fraud in APL: ACB

By
Pajhwok Monitor
On
Sep 27, 2018 - 08:43

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The first edition of the Afghanistaninfo-icon Premier League (APL) will take place without any major challenge, organisers hope.

Basheer Stanikzai, the tournament director, was quoted as saying by Sportsinfo-icon 360 that enough safeguards had been in place to prevent corruption.

Five franchises will be seen in action during the APL, which is penciled in for October 5-23 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The event will feature stars like Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Shoaib Malik, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Zadran.

Reports about Mohammed Shahzad being approached by suspicious individuals during the Asia Cup touched off controversy about the APL.

But Stanikzai assuaged concerns by saying: “If players are suspicious, they must report. It wasn’t serious, but we told him (Shahzad) to report this.

“We have got the services of the ICC Anti-Corruption unit. They are handling it along with our anti-corruption officers. We send all details to ICC Anti-Corruption department. We ourselves will double-check.”

PANinfo-icon Monitor/mud

