Some WJ hopefuls are close relatives of senior govt figures

KABUL (Pajhwok): Hundreds of relatives of high ranking government officials have nominated themselves the upcoming Woleis Jirga polls which according to expert would make the situation dangerous for the candidates who have vote bank among masses, Pajhwok Afghan News has learnt.

According to the Independent Election commission (IEC ) 2,565 persons, including 417 women have been contesting the upcoming Wolesi Jirga election in the country and election campaign is expected to begin in a couple of days.

Finding of Pajhwok Afghan News showed that relatives of first vice president, second vice president, chief executive office, some ministers, governors, police chiefs, ambassadors, High Peace Council (HPC), deputy head office of the National Security Council (NSC), deputy head office of the National Directorate of Security (NDS ), the Presidential Palace administrative office, special representative of the president, members of the Wolesi Jirga, Mesharano Jirga, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) and relatives of the Jihadi and political leaders are among those contesting the upcoming lower house polls.

Pajhwok’s Findings

Kabul (804 candidates):

Habiburrahman Sayyaf, son of Abdul Rab Rasoul Sayyaf

Jamaluddin Hekmatyar, son of Gulbaddin Hekmatyar

Abdul Razzaq Khalili, son of Mohammad Karim Khalili, head of the HPC

Ahmad Tamim Jurrat, son of Gen. Din Mohammad Jurrat deputy head of the NDS

Mohammad Malak Laeqzada, husband of Adeb Fahim’s sister, the first deputy head of NDS

Haji Abdullah Mullah Beradar, brother of Mullah Tarakhel

Beradar, brother of Mullah Tarakhel Haji Rohullah Mujahid, nephew of Allah Gul Mujahid

Noorullah Daudzai, brother of Umar Daudzai former minister of interior

Mirwaiz Hussainkhel, brother of Qais Hassan the current Wolesi Jirga Member

Habiba Zaki Rohgar, sister of Wolesi Jirga Member Nazefa Zaki

Haji Ajmal Rahmani, son of Wolesi Jirga Member Mir Rahman Rahmani

Saeeda Masoud Yari, wife of Senator Mohammad Ewaz Yari

Sameeullah Mehdi, son of Wolesi Jirga Member Muhauddin Mehdi

Samangan (31 Candidates):

Hayatullah Samangani, son of Deputy Governor Sifatullah Samangani

HERAT (161 Candidates):

Syed Taha Sadeq, son of Jihadi Leader Mohammad Ismael Khan

Naqibullah Awren, brother of Wasema Baghis member of the IEC

Javed Zyarat Jahi, a former journalist of Tolo television and brother of Ahmad Farid Zyarat Jahi, district chief of Heart’s Kohzor district

Dr. Omaid Ghor , son of Gen. Muhaiduddin Ghori, former commander of the Zafar 207 Military Corps

, son of Gen. Muhaiduddin Ghori, former commander of the Zafar 207 Military Corps Basir Awren Tahir, nice of Dr. Rangin Dadfar Spanta, former head of NDS

Syed Khalil Taqali, son cousin of Syed Wahid Qatali head of the Presidential Palace’s Administrative Affairs

Syed Azem Kebarzae, uncle’s Syed Wahid Qatali head of the Presidential Palace’s Administrative Affairs

Jumma Gul Rahmani, son of Maulvi Khudadad Saleh, head of the Ulema Council for western zon

Sar-i-Pul (33 Candidates):

Marzia Ramazan, sister of Provincial Council Member Masuma Ramazani

Ali Mohammad Paenda, son of one of the advisor of Chief Executive Office

Jawzjan (30 Candidates):

Batour Dostum, son of First Vice President Gen. Abdul Rashid Dostum

Mohammad Karim Jawzjani, brother of Police Chief Mohammad Faqir Jawzjani

Baktash Eshgi, son of former Governor Ahmad Eshgi and brother of Provincial Council Member Babar Eshgi

Faryab (62 Candidates):

Syed Farid Hashami, son of Syed Abdul Wasei Hashami, first deputy head of the NDS for Faryab

Syed Mamon Gharik, brother of Syed Arif Gharik, head of local Borders and Tribal Affairs Department

Dr. Ismael Ayubi, brother of Senator Gul Mohammad Rasoul

Geta Saeedi, daughter of Syed Ahmad Saeed, legal advisor to the firs vice president

Ghor (30 Candidates):

Mohammad Sharif Murad, son of Gen. Murad Ali Murad Commander of the Kabul Garrision and deputy Defence Minister

Amanullah Baig, uncle of Provincial Council Member Ezzatullah Ibrahimi and Afghanistan Red Crescent Society Sibghatullah Ibrahimi

Red Crescent Society Sibghatullah Ibrahimi Abdul Qadir Ghafoori, cousin of Senator Mohammad Daud Ghafari

Khair Mohammad Ghafoor, advisor to the Chief Executive Office and nephew of Refugees and Repatriation Department Head Abdul Raouf Ghafoor

Abdullah Hewad, ant’s son former President Hamid Karzai

Hadi Bahar, high ranking official of the foreign ministry and Syed Raza Bahar niece of deputy NDS head for Bamyan

Seema Juindah, wife of Naseebullah Sharifi head of the Ghor governor office

Mahbobullah Akbari, niece of Haji Mawdudi, the HPC head for Ghor

Ruqia Nael, sister in law of Naeem Feroz, head of public health department for Lal district

department for Lal district Fatema Kohistani, daughter of Wolesi Jirga member Haji Qurban Kohistani

Bamyan (40 Candidates):

Mohammad Rahim Ali Yar, brother of Sadiq Ali Yar, head of the HPC for Bamyan, Ahmad Ali Yar, Police Chief of Yakawalang 2 district, Abu Zar Ali Yar police chief of Shaibar district and another brother is the employee of IEC

Dr. Asghari, brother of Bamyan Custom Department Head

Sharifa Arman, wife of the National Radio Television Head for Bamyan, Shahar Bano Wakeli sister of Senator Qais, Naik Bakhat Fahimi wife of Public Health Department head for Waras district, Sattar Ashna son of the NDS director for Yakawalang district.

Nimroz (12 Candidates):

Lawmaker Fareeda Hameedi, wife of Maj. Gen. Abdul Raouf Baloch, deputy head of the defence ministry’s technology and logistic directorate and mother of Mustafa Baloch, director of Nimroz Port

Jumma Khan Naser, nephew of Col. Rahmatullah Naser, commander boarder security forces brigade in Nimroz

Mohammad Sedique Chakhansouri, uncle of Haroon Chakhansuri, President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesman and the brother of Brig. Gen. Abdul Rahim Chakhansour, deputy commander of 505 Helamnd zone.

Daikundi (14 Candidates):

Syed Daud Naseri, brother of Deputy Governor Syed Mohammad Sadaat Naseeri

Amena Alamizada, wife of Hussain Dad Alamizada, senior official at the provincial education department

department Nasratullah Sadiqizada Nelli, cousin of Governor Mohmood Balegh

Kandahar (112 Candidates):

Haji Mohammad Rafiq Sherzai, brother of Gul Agha Sheerzai, minister of borders and tribal affairs

Hamdullah Nazak, brother of Provincial Council Member Attaullah Atta

Khalil Ahmad Mujahid, brother of Mohammad Mujahid, police chief of Aghandab district

Hameeda Yousufi, daughter of Provincial Council Member Mohammad Yousuf Younasi

Hafeezullah Wafa, brother of Provincial Council Member Naimatullah Wafa

Eng. Arif Noorzai, brother of Mirwais Noorzai, former police chief of Zabul

Najibullah Ahmadi, a former head of transportation and brother of Musa Ahmadi, current head of transportation

Monawar Wahidi, nephew of Gen. Abdul Khaleq, advisor to the Chief Executive Office

Gen. Abdul Khaleq, advisor to the Chief Executive Office

Parwan (28 Candidates):

Nisaruddin Baryali, niece of Haji Almas Zahid, president’s representative and incumbent member of the Wolesi Jirga

Ghulam Haidar Jilani, brother of Provincial Council Member Ghulam Bahauddin Jilani

Ahmad Zaki Zahid, nephew of Lawmaker Mir Rahman Rahmani

Badakhshan(76 candidates):

Amanullah Payman is contesting the Wolesi Jirga polls from Arghistan district and his

brother Hayatullah Payman is the district intelligence chief and his another bother Sheerin Agha is the Afghan local police chief in the district

Safiullah Muslim, a brother of Hassanullah Muslim, a district police chief, is the son of Mualvi Hamidullah Muslim, a member of the provincial council.

Mohammad Zikria Sawda is standing in the polls from Juram district and he is cousin Maboobullah, the district police chief.

Nilofar Ibrahimi, who is cousin of Nisar Nadari, head of the Badakhshan peace committee, and is daughter of Andar Kamil Baik Hussaini, a PC member.

Safar Mohammad Mubariz is running from Kasham district and is cousin of Abdul Rahman, an uprising commander of the same district.

Maidan Wardak (40 Candidates):

Haji Mohammad Hazrat Janan, father of Sharifullah Hotak, a sitting PC member

Abdul Rahman Wardak, son of Abdul Hamid Wardak, a present PC member.

Hashmatullah Kalimzai, brother of Obaidullah Kalimzai, a sitting member of the Wolesi Jirga and Waheedullah Kalimzai, the governor of southern Ghazni province.

Balkh (85 candidates):

Sardar Wali Gran, brother-in-law of Atta Mohammad Noor, a former governor of Balkh province

Hasham Azimi, brother of Farhad Azimi, Afghan ambassador to Kazakhstan

Breshna Rabih, sister of Mirwais Rabih, Balkh Public Hospital Director

Alam Khan Azadi, uncle of Asif Azadi, provincial crime branch chief

Mohammad Ali Muhqiq, son of Mohammad Muhqiq, second deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Mohammad Ibrahim Zadah, son Abass Ibrahim Zadah, a present WJ member

Khost (55 candidates):

Sayed Karim Khaksar is brother of Ghazi Nawaz Taani, an advisor to the CEO on tribal affairs

Kamal Nasir Usole, a present member of the WJ and his brother Jamal Nasir Usole is a member of the National Security Council (NSC), Qadirullah Gurbaz district police chief and Mushfiq Usole, Khost University chairman.

Saira Sharif, a present WJ member, is the mother of Sharif Zadran, a member of the academy of sciences

Uruzgan (25 candidates):

Rahmatullah Fiaz, father of Ismatullah Fiaz, chief of natural disaster sdepartment of Uruzgan province

Hazrat Shah Barekzai is son of Obaidullah Barekzai, member of the Wolesi Jirga

Helmand (92 candidates):

Dr. Nasrullah Safari is brother of Mujahid Safari, deputy governor of Helmand province

Mohammad Wali Alizai is brother of Bismallah Ruhani, deputy head social affairs of Helmand province

Abdul Hai Akhund, a member of WJ, is brother of Mullah Shir Mohammad Akhundzada, a former member of the Meshrano Jirga

Agha Mohammad Qurishi is son-in-law of Abdul Ghafor Tokhi, chief of transport

Mirwais Pason is brother of Brayali, Commissioner of the Independent Reform Commission

Taimor Shah Nazari is brother of Hasham Alokazai, a sitting member of the Senate

Eng. Waheedullah Mayar is brother of the provincial Committee of the Red Cross (CRC)

Sayed Azam Alizai is brother of Ibadullah Alizai, a sitting PC member

Maleem Mir Wali, who is seeking reelections is nephew of Mohammad Ismail Khpalwak, police chief for Greshk district

Kunduz (90 candidates):

Azizullah Amiri is brother of Hayatullah Amiri, the Khanabad district administrative chief

Daud Arzegai is cousin of Hashmatullah Arezgai, deputy governor of Kunduz province

Ajmal Shapor is brother of Mubashir, chief of the appeal attorney court of Kunduz Province and cousin of the education director

Kamila Ibrahimi is daughter of Amir Latif, the governor of Samangan province and niece of Wolesi Jirga speaker Abdul Ruaf Ibrahimi

Shukria Paikan is a close relative of Munir Niazi, the provincial agriculture department head

Logar (35 candidates):

Ahmad Khitab Durrani is son of Nasir Ahmad Durrani, Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Ministry

Khalid Mohmand is son of Ali Mohammad, a member of WJ

Ismail Seddiqui is brother of Asif Seddiqui, deputy speaker of Meshrano Jirga

Farah (42 candidates):

Masood Bakhtawar and Zabet Jalil are brothers and their father Farid Bakhtawar is the PC chief

Gen. Abdul Karim is cousin of Ghulam Nabi Farahi, a minister

Haji Hikmatullah Nazari is brother of the deputy governor of Farah province

Humira Auybi is sitting member of the WJ and wife of Gul Ahmad Auybi, head of the Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan hospital

Haji Abdul Ghani Noorzai is uncle of the PC chief and his cousin is Farah police chief

Mohammad Ibrahim son of Haji Abdul Basir, a present member of the PC

Zabul (24 candidates):

Dr. Younus Hiran, brother of Ghani Khan, chief of the provincial peace committee

Ismail Zabuli, brother of Atta Jan Haqbayan, PC chief

Hamidullah Tokhi father of AsifTokhi, provincial operations unit police commander

Takhar (73 candidates):

Abdullah Bek, brother of Mateen Bek, the Independent Directorate of Local Governance (IDLG)’s head

Qutratullah Zaki, brother of Farid Zaki, deputy governor of Takhar province

Alam Saee, a former governor of Baghlan and Kunduz province is brother of Salam Saee, the agriculture department head

Nadir Noori is nephew of Muhibullah Noori, deputy head for policy at the National Security Council (NSC)

Paktika (33 candidates):

Mohmood Sulimankhel is member of WJ and father of Afsar Khan Sulimankhel, a member of PC

Dawalat Khan Zadran is brother of Bakhtir Gul Zadran, the provincial PC chief

Qadar Kharoti is brother of Jalil Khan, a present PC member

Nangarhar (137 candidates):

Inyatullah Selaab is brother of Hayatullah Hayat, the governor of Nangarhar

Eng. Mohammad Nadir Omar is brother of Ajmal Omar, present member of PC

Malik Qais Noor Agha Malikzai is father of Lala Khan, member of PC

·Mohammad Naeem Kashaf is son of Mualvi Qiamudin Kashaf

·Haji Merajddin Meraj is brother of Eng. Abdul Ghafor Qael, a member of the WJ

·Zabihullah Baba is brother of Lotfullah Baba, present member of the Senate

·Haji Hazrat Ali is father of Ahmad Ali Hazrat, present chief of PC

·Haji Abdul Zahir Qadir is a member of WJ and brother of Abdul Qahar Qadir, present member of PC

In this report, it was tried to find family relationships of Wolesi Jirga candidates in 26 provinces. Information of candidates from other provinces would be added to the report once it is available.

The article 33 of the Constitution says: “The citizens of Afghanistan shall have the right to elect and be elected. The conditions on exercising this right shall be regulated by law.”

However, election analysts and oversight institutes believe that candidates with close family ties with government officials would prevent ordinary candidates from finding their way to the parliament.

The article 24 of the Election Law says, “Mother, father, grandfather, grandmother, children, brothers, sisters and spouses of candidates cannot be employed as workers in the relevant electoral district.”

The article 10 of the Constitution says, “No one can interfere directly or indirectly in the election affairs.” This article also says that using government resources in favor or against any candidate is prohibited.

“Equal use of state-owned and public resources and facilities in favor of all candidates in accordance with the provisions of this law shall be an exception to this provision,” the article says.

Views of legal experts:

Ajmal Hodman, head of Afghanistan Lawyers Association (ALA), agreed that candidates’ family relationships with government officials was not a problem, but it was indeed a matter of concern considering past election experience.

“Considering last elections and the misuse of government authorities in polls, such family relationships of candidates with senior government officials in a country like Afghanistan are a matter of concern,” he said.

He said if government officials used power, forces, resources and government’s influence in favor of candidates from their families, it would a violation of the law.

Hodman said nomination of owners of some major private institutes such as banks, companies, factories and universities was also a problem as they could use their influence over their employees or students to cast their votes for a specific candidate.

He said it was responsibility of the government and election commissions to prevent officials and owners of private institutes from influencing their subordinates. According to the labor law and the election law, all people are free to use their votes for their favorite candidates.

Election oversight institutes are also worried about candidates’ family relationships with government officials.

Free and Fair Election Foundation of Afghanistan (FEFA) head, Yousuf Rashid said: “Candidates in provinces have close relations with senior government officials, the ground for using government resources in election campaigns is also open there.”

Pointing to fraud in past elections, he said: “We are concerned that government officials may use their authority or government resources in favor or against rival Wolesi Jirga candidates.”

About the president’s order regarding non-interference of security organs in the polls, Rashid said there was no mechanism in place to investigate such issues.

President Ashraf Ghani on August 7 released an order, asking government officials not to interfere in Wolesi Jirga and district council elections.

Based on the order, Afghan security forces are responsible to ensure security of polling centers and ordered not to let illegal armed men enter polling centers. Officials are asked not to interfere in election affairs and do not use government resources in favor or against any candidate.

However, Yousuf Rashid said the IEC should review candidates’ relationships with provincial officials such as governors, deputy governors, police chiefs, deputy police chiefs and others.

A number of parliament members also expressed concern over candidates’ family ties with government officials and said steps for preventing any misuse of government resources should be taken.

Mohammad Hassan Hotak, a Meshrano Jirga member, said a large number of relatives of government officials were contesting the Wolesi Jirga elections and government resources would be probably used in their favor.

He said the government should take measures for stopping interference of officials on the election day and during election campaigns.

Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi, deputy IEC chief, in response to these concerns, said no one had the right to use government resources in favor or against any candidate.

“All candidates have agreed they should not violate procedures, rules and laws, particularly the election law,” he said.

Anyone who violated the rules and laws would face serious reaction and would be tried according to the law, he concluded.

Nh/pk/mds/ma