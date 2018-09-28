Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Campaign for Wolesi Jirga election kicks off

Governance & Politics

Campaign for Wolesi Jirga election kicks off

By
Ahmad Shah Erfanyar
On
Sep 28, 2018 - 10:10

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Wolesi Jirgainfo-icon hopefuls on Friday kicked off their election campaign banners and placards on roads sides and streets with their pictures and slogans.

In line with the scheduled of the Independent Election Commission (IECinfo-icon) the election campaign would continue until October 17 after which there will be no campaign for two days and on October 20 people will arrive at the polling stations to cast their votes.

Meanwhile, some people have been complaining against the way the Wolesi Jirga campaign is being conducted.

Mohammad Zaman, the resident of Kabul’s Ahmad Shah Baba Mena, said election campaign was the right of every candidate but they past some of their pictures on private places such as shops and public walls.’

Mahmadullah, another resident from Kabul, said: “Election contenders should urge their workers to respect the principles of campaign and ensure cleanliness of the city.”

nh

Tags: 

Related Article

Pakistan policy towards Taliban has not changed: Abdullah
Pakistan to frame clear policy on refugees before June
Abdullah sees no change in Pakistan strategy as yet
Afghanistan facing daunting tasks on humanitarian front: CEO
Political parties to reject election if biometric not properly used
  • 198 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update