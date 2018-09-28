Campaign for Wolesi Jirga election kicks off

KABUL (Pajhwok): Wolesi Jirga hopefuls on Friday kicked off their election campaign banners and placards on roads sides and streets with their pictures and slogans.

In line with the scheduled of the Independent Election Commission (IEC ) the election campaign would continue until October 17 after which there will be no campaign for two days and on October 20 people will arrive at the polling stations to cast their votes.

Meanwhile, some people have been complaining against the way the Wolesi Jirga campaign is being conducted.

Mohammad Zaman, the resident of Kabul’s Ahmad Shah Baba Mena, said election campaign was the right of every candidate but they past some of their pictures on private places such as shops and public walls.’

Mahmadullah, another resident from Kabul, said: “Election contenders should urge their workers to respect the principles of campaign and ensure cleanliness of the city.”

nh