Policeman kills 2 sleeping comrades in Kandahar

KANDAHAR CITY (Pajhwok): Two policemen have been killed and three others injured when another policeman opened fire on them in the Arghistan district of southern Kandahar province, an official said on Friday.

Governor Spokesman Aziz Ahmad Aziz told Pajhwok Afghan News a policeman who recently joined the service opened fire at other policemen in the check-post on Thursday night when they were sleeping.

But a reliable security source said five policemen were killed and seven others injured in the overnight incident.

Militants have not commented about the incident.

nh