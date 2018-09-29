3,000 Samangan families receive wheat aid

AIBAK (Pajhwok): Around 3,000 families including drought affectees, families of police martyrs and nomads received 441 tons of wheat in aid on Saturday in northern Samangan province, officials said.

Rajab Ali Yousufi, head of Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) for Samangan, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the aid had been provided by the Ministry of Agriculture , Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL).

He said 10 tons of the wheat was distributed to families of police martyrs and the rest to farmers affected by drought in the provincial capital, Aibak, and districts of the province.

Each farmer received 150 kilograms of wheat and each nomad (Kuchi ) and police martyr family received 200 kilograms of wheat, he said.

Samangan governor, Abdul Latif Ibrahimi, said he had shared the drought and other problems in Samangan with the president and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and their promises to provide aid were fulfilled today.

Those who received the aid thanked the government.

Sher Mohammad, a farmer in Larghan village of Aibak said: “I cultivated wheat on 10 acres of land, but they did not grow due to drought and lack of rainfall.

He said the wheat he obtained today could be enough for his family for two months.

mds/ma