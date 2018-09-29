Pajhwok Services

33 crime suspects detained in Balkh raids

Security & Crime

33 crime suspects detained in Balkh raids

By
Ahmad Javed Javed
On
Sep 29, 2018 - 20:34

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): Security forces have detained dozens of suspected robbers and kidnappers during separate clearing operations in northern Balkh province amid increasing insecurity in the provincial capital, Mazar-i-Sharif.

The security situation has been bad in Mazar-i-Sharif over the past few months. However, Balkh police chief Brig. Akram Sami told a press conference that police had detained 33 individuals in connection with various crimes ranging from disorder, killings, robberies, kidnappings and other crimes.

The suspects were currently being interrogated and they included some illegal armed individuals who turned in two Kalashnikovs, a number of motorcycles.

He said there were 20 different terrorist groups operating in Mazar-i-Sharif and a number of these groups had been busted and operations against the rest were underway.

The Balkh police chief issued stern warning to illegal armed individuals, days after Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak announced creation of special police unit in the province during his visit here.

The interior minister had acknowledged the increase in crimes in Mazar-i-Sharif and its nearby districts and said security forces were not unconcerned about the situation.

