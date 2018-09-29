Pajhwok Services

Gurbaz hopes Afghans will retain U-19 Asia Cup title

Sports

By
Pajhwok Monitor
On
Sep 29, 2018 - 09:54

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Skipper Rahmanullah Gurbaz is confident of Afghanistaninfo-icon retaining the U-19 Asia Cup title, saying they are fully prepared for the event.

Afghanistan will take on the UAE in their opening match of the tournament, which begins Bangladesh from September 19 in Bangladesh.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, the captain said: "We started getting prepared for this tournament three-four months ago. Our boys are ready to play the Asia Cup.”

Afghanistan would be able to remain the champions of Asia, he hoped during a practice session at the National Cricket Academy in Mirpur on Friday.

Afghanistan won their first major cricketing title in 2017 when they trounced Pakistaninfo-icon by 185 runs in the Asia Cup final.

He asserted the team’s strength in all departments, particularly praising spinners and pace bowlers. “We have Kayes Ahmed, a leg-break bowler who has the ability to make an impact."

On the opening day of the tournament, Bangladesh and Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka and Hong Kong respectively in Chittagong. In Dhaka, Nepal will play India and Afghanistan will meet the UAE.

PANinfo-icon Monitor/mud

Tags: 

