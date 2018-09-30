Ashna appointed as new governor of Sar-i-Pul province

KABUL (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani has appointed Abdul Qader Ashna as new governor of Sar-i-Pul province, the Independent Directorate of Local Governance (IDLG) said on Sunday.

IDLG had recommended the appointment of Ashna, who is highly educated and experienced in governance. The proposal was approved by President Ashraf Ghani.

IDLG wished the appointee success in his assignment. Ashna, who belongs to the Turkmen tribe, has served as director finance at the Defence Ministry.

