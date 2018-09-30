Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Ashna appointed as new governor of Sar-i-Pul province

Governance & Politics

Ashna appointed as new governor of Sar-i-Pul province

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Sep 30, 2018 - 13:25

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani has appointed Abdul Qader Ashna as new governor of Sar-i-Pul province, the Independent Directorate of Local Governance (IDLG) said on Sunday.

IDLG had recommended the appointment of Ashna, who is highly educated and experienced in governance. The proposal was approved by President Ashraf Ghani.

IDLG wished the appointee success in his assignment. Ashna, who belongs to the Turkmen tribe, has served as director finance at the Defence Ministry.

sa/mud

Tags: 

Related Article

Qureshi calls for dignified return of Afghan refugees
‘Women can change nation’s destiny through vote’
Taliban can’t wait out US-led coalition, says Miller
Peace talks with Taliban likely in near future: HPC
Not a single woman voter in 5 districts of Kandahar
  • 505 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update