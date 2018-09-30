Pajhwok Services

Ghani confers medal on Mashal, prizes on cricketers

Sports

Ghani confers medal on Mashal, prizes on cricketers

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Sep 30, 2018 - 12:16

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani has conferred the Mir Masjidi Khan medal on the former Afghanistaninfo-icon Cricket Board (ACB) chairman and awarded cash prizes to players.

Atif Mashal and cricket players received the awards at a ceremony at the Presidential Palace late on Saturday night, Ghani’s office said in a statement.

ACB Director- General Azizullah Fazli thanked the president for his support and said they were prepared for the 2019 Worldinfo-icon Cup.

Skipper Ashghar Afghan also commended Ghani’s consistent support to the cricketers.

Cultural Advisor Asadullah Ghazanfar read out Ghani’s decree conferring the Mir Masjidi Khan medal on Atif Mashal.

He said: “You have taken pictures with the Indian boy who cried after the match. It shows your highest ethics. The Indians say their friendship with Afghanistan is lasting.”

Ghani told the players: “You have real management and discipline; your coordination and teamwork was outstanding because you are smart ... I am proud of you and you are real ambassadors of Afghanistan.”

