Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

21 Daesh fighters eliminated in Nangarhar drone strike

Security & Crime

21 Daesh fighters eliminated in Nangarhar drone strike

By
Yousaf zarifi
On
Oct 01, 2018 - 13:59

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): At least 21 Daesh (Islamic State) militatns have been killed as a result of a drone strike in the Khogyani district of eastern Nangarhar province, an official said on Monday.

Maj. Mohammad Haroon Yousafzai, spokesman for the 201st Selab Military Corps, told Pajhwok Afghan News coalition forces struck Daesh hideouts in Wazir Tangi area on Sunday.

He said 21 rebels were killed and several weapons, ammunition and hideouts were destroyed during the airstrike. Civilians suffered no casualties. Daesh has not yet spoken about the strike.

sa/mud

Tags: 

Related Article

3 bodyguards of election runner killed in Kunar raid
Another Wolesi Jirga candidate killed in Ghazni
MoD reshuffles top security officials in northern zone
Traffic officer gunned down in Nangarhar
33 crime suspects detained in Balkh raids
  • 323 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update