21 Daesh fighters eliminated in Nangarhar drone strike

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): At least 21 Daesh (Islamic State) militatns have been killed as a result of a drone strike in the Khogyani district of eastern Nangarhar province, an official said on Monday.

Maj. Mohammad Haroon Yousafzai, spokesman for the 201st Selab Military Corps, told Pajhwok Afghan News coalition forces struck Daesh hideouts in Wazir Tangi area on Sunday.

He said 21 rebels were killed and several weapons, ammunition and hideouts were destroyed during the airstrike. Civilians suffered no casualties. Daesh has not yet spoken about the strike.

