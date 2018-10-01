Some candidates using govt resources to campaign: MPs

KABUL (Pajhwok): Wolesi Jirga members on Monday alleged some candidates in the lower house elections were utilizing government resources for their campaign and asked the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) to be attentive to the issue.

According to a Pajhwok Afghan News report published few days ago, hundreds of close relatives of senior government officials have been standing in the Oct 20 Wolesi Jirga elections while some candidates were worried such runners could use government resources in their favor and against others.

A number of Wolesi Jirga members during today’s session of the lower house also expressed concern about the use of government resources in favor of some candidates.

Ghulam Hussain Naseri, a lawmaker from central MaidanWardak province, said that government resources were being used in favor of some candidates. However, he did not name anyone.

He said using government resources in favor of candidates was against the law and amounted to discrimination against other candidates.

He asked the IECC to be careful about candidates’ violations and illegal use of government resources in favor of Wolesi Jirga hopefuls.

His colleague from western Heart province, Ghulam Faroq Majroh, also said a number of Wolesi Jirga candidates were possession of government vehicles and other facilities for their campaigns right now.

Abdul Sattar Darzabi, who represents Jawzjan people in the Wolesi Jirga, said: “Using government resources for election campaigns in any way is an electoral violation and it is responsibility of the IECC to stop it.”

Abdul Sattar Khwasi, a lawmaker from Parwan province, said that the government and a number of foreign embassies in Kabul were trying to get elected their own people to the lower house.

He said some candidates obtained financial resources from government and some foreign countries.

Wolesi Jirga speaker Abdul Rauf Ibarhimi agreed with lawmakers’ claims that some candidates used government resources for their campaigns and asked the IECC to review the electioneering impartially.

Campaigning for the Wolesi Jirga elections started on September 28.

