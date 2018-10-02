Pajhwok Services

319 greenhouses being built in Badghis, Nangarhar

Agriculture

319 greenhouses being built in Badghis, Nangarhar

By
Naheed Bashardost
On
Oct 02, 2018 - 00:20

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Agricultureinfo-icon, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) on Monday signed contracts with village development councils for construction of 319 greenhouses worth 192 million afghanis.

Agriculture and Livestock Minister Nasir Ahmad Durrani told the contracts’ signing ceremony in Kabul that the greenhouses would be constructed under the rural agriculture development project of the ministry.

He said based on the contracts, 44 commercial greenhouses for producing grass and another 274 commercial greenhouses for growing cucumbers and potatoes in would be built in Badghis and Nangarhar provinces.

Durrani said the greenhouses would help farmers increase their production by at least five times and would enable them to produce off-season vegetables.

The minister called greenhouses an important alternative to cultivating poppy because the method yielded better and required less labor.

Salahuddin, a member of the Badghis Development Council, who took one of the projects, told Pajhwok Afghan News that his only goal was to serve his country. “I hope I can finish this project in due time.”

