40 Afghans detained after clash with Syrians in Athens

40 Afghans detained after clash with Syrians in Athens

Pajhwok Monitor
Oct 02, 2018 - 09:28

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Forty Afghan citizens have been arrested for questioning after a brawl with Syrian migrants at a state-run camp near the capital of Greece, a media reports says.

A 31-year-old Syrian migrant was killed in the clash at the Malakasa camp on the outskirts of Athens, a newspaper reported, saying police intercepted the suspects on a train.

According to Ekathimerini, the Afghans were detained in Avlona as they tried to flee the region. Another 70 people -- all Syrians -- were also detained at Larissis Station.

Some of the Afghan suspects, linked to the assault on the Syrian man, could face manslaughter charges, the newspaper said.

