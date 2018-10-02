Pajhwok Services

Italy likely to cut troops numbers in Afghanistan

Governance & Politics

Italy likely to cut troops numbers in Afghanistan

By
Pajhwok Monitor
On
Oct 02, 2018 - 09:36

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Italy plans to cut the number of its troops serving in Afghanistaninfo-icon in the framework of NATOinfo-icon’s Resolute Support mission, says a news report.

ANSA, Italy’s leading wire service, said the size of the Italian military mission in Afghanistan would be reduced from 900 to 800 at by end of the current month,

The cut would be announced Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta at the conclusion of the parliamentary election process in the war-devastated country.

It quoted sources as saying: “Trenta will make the necessary moves in a foreign mission decree she will bring to cabinet in the coming days.”

Some months back, the minister had suggested Italy would reduce the number of troops in Afghanistan from 900 to 700. “We don’t want to undercut stability or reduce support for Afghans…”

In September 2009, six Italian soldiers were killed by a suicide bomber who ploughed into a convoy of military vehicles in the heart of Kabul.

