Former US President George Bush Senior dies

KABUL (Pajhwok): Former US President George HW Bush has died at the age of 94, his son George W Bush has announced.

Bush Sr served as the 41st US president between 1989 and 1993, his term defined by the end of the Cold War and the first Iraq war against Saddam Hussein, according to the BBC.

Bush Sr's single presidential term in office was dominated by foreign policy - the collapse of communism in Eastern Europe and Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait in 1990.

He was instrumental in building the international military coalition that forced Iraq's Saddam Hussein out of Kuwait.

Bush became president after serving two terms as vice-president to Ronald Reagan, but he suffered the ignominy of becoming a single-term president - defeated by Bill Clinton in the 1992 election amid a weakening economy.

In April, he was admitted to hospital with a blood infection but had since been discharged. Bush was also being treated for a form of Parkinson's disease.

He died seven months after his wife, Barbara.

