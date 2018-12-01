Taliban rival groups clashes leave 28 dead, 17 injured in Herat

KABUL (Pajhwok): Twenty-eight Taliban have been killed and 17 others injured during clashes between Mullah Habatullah’s and Mullah Rasoul’s groups in the Shindand district of western Herat province, an official said on Saturday.

Governor Spokesman Jilani Farhad told Pajhwok Afghan News the clashes took place last Thursday in the Joy Qazi, Deh Merza Qasem and Deh Aman localities.

He said the clashes erupted between the fighters of Commander Mullah Samad, associated with Mullah Habatullah and Mullah Nangyali, commander of Mullah Rasoul.

Eighteen Taliban from Mullah Sammad’s group and 10 from Mullah Nangyali’s group. Seventeen Taliban have wounded from the two sides as well.

Taliban’s Spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi said 17 local security personnel have been killed during a clash in Shindad.

He said Commander Naseer Ahmad Selab who led the fighting was also killed and some security personnel injured during the clash.

He rejected that the fire fight took place between the two groups of the Taliban.

But Mullah Rasoul’s group in a statement said that Mullah Habatullah’s group imposed war on them and got the support of Iran.

nh