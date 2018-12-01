Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Taliban rival groups clashes leave 28 dead, 17 injured in Herat

Security & Crime

Taliban rival groups clashes leave 28 dead, 17 injured in Herat

By
Pajhwok
On
Dec 01, 2018 - 20:26

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Twenty-eight Talibaninfo-icon have been killed and 17 others injured during clashes between Mullahinfo-icon Habatullah’s and Mullah Rasoul’s groups in the Shindand district of western Herat province, an official said on Saturday.

Governor Spokesman Jilani Farhad told Pajhwok Afghan News the clashes took place last Thursday in the Joy Qazi, Deh Merza Qasem and Deh Aman localities.

He said the clashes erupted between the fighters of Commander Mullah Samad, associated with Mullah Habatullah and Mullah Nangyali, commander of Mullah Rasoul. 

Eighteen Taliban from Mullah Sammad’s group and 10 from Mullah Nangyali’s group. Seventeen Taliban have wounded from the two sides as well.

Taliban’s Spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi said 17 local security personnel have been killed during a clash in Shindad.

He said Commander Naseer Ahmad Selab who led the fighting was also killed and some security personnel injured during the clash.

He rejected that the fire fight took place between the two groups of the Taliban.

But Mullah Rasoul’s group in a statement said that Mullah Habatullah’s group imposed war on them and got the support of Iran.

nh

Tags: 

Related Article

MPs urge civilians casualties should stop
Illegal armed commander under security forces siege
Lawmakers claim arrest of top IEC official over bribery
US fighter jets bombed over 60 buildings in Afghanistan in Oct
37 militants killed in own car bombing in Kandahar
  • 860 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update