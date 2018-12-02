Afghan attacks down 62pc, casualties 11pc in November

KABUL (Pajhwok): November saw around 1,982 people suffering casualties in Afghanistan 11 percent down compared to October’s casualties, with attacks reducing by 62 percent, a Pajhwok tally shows.

According to available statistics, in October, six people were killed and injured in each attack on average while in November 14 people were killed and injured in every attack.

According to Pajhwok reports, 144 attacks took place in November in different parts of the country while 379 attacks happened in October.

Pajhwok reports based on different sources show 1,262 people were killed and another 720 injured in 28 out of the country’s 34 provinces during the month.

According to statistics, among every 20 people, 12 suffered casualties in face-to-face fighting, three in suicide bombings, two in airstrikes and the remaining in targeted attacks, explosions and aircraft crashes.

In November, 19 attacks took place in Ghazni, 13 in Faryab, 12 in Kabul and the remaining in 25 provinces of the country. There was no report of violence from Bamyan, Daikundi, Nuristan, Sar-i-Pul, Zabul and Panjsher provinces.

Casualties:

Pajhwok reports show 1,262 people were killed and 720 others injured in these attacks last month. The victims included rebels, security forces and civilians. But Pajhwok could not compile specific casualty figures because different sources provided different versions.

Casualty figures were higher in Kabul compared to other provinces because deadly attacks happened in the central capital last month.

On November 20, at least 55 civilians were killed and 94 others wounded after a suicide bomber targeted a religious gathering celebrating Eid Miladun Nabi in the Uranus hotel.

Most of the casualties happened on 18th and 20th of November. Around 182 people suffered casualties on 20th and 151 others on 18th of last month throughout the country.

In October, most casualties occurred in Faryab, Kandahar, Nangarhar, Kunduz, Jawzjan, Maidan Wardak, Paktika, Farah, Helmand and Samangan provinces.

Analysts link the rise and fall in casualties to the nature attacks. Military experts believe more casualties happen in populated places.

Afghan forces, supported by foreign troops, have been fighting the Taliban for the past 17 years.

Past experiences show casualties and attacks surge in Afghanistan in summer and decline in winter.

According to Pajhwok reports, there was heavier fighting in last year’s spring and summer then in winter and fall and more casualties happened in spring and summer.

Although there was 11 percent decline in casualties during November compared to October, overall the ongoing year was deadlier.

Over 23,000 people were killed and injured in the first 11 months of last year. But more than 25,000 people were killed and injured during the same period this year.

Stop fighting, embrace peace

Sidiq Ahmad Rohani, a resident of Maidan Wardak province, said his young uncle was killed in crossfire between Taliban and security forces.

“My martyred uncle was a student of 12th class, he would always say that he will choose medical faculty to cure the wounds of his people but he died of his wounds,” Rohani said.

Rohani called on the warring parties to stop fighting and embrace peace because only Afghans were being killed in the conflict.

Haji Ghulam, 51, whose cousin was killed in a landmine blast, said: “The conflict is between brothers in Afghanistan and I call on both sides to stop fighting and establish peace in order to end the fratricide.”