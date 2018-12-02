IEC declares Wolesi Jirga elections results of 5 provinces

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Independent Election Commission (IEC ) has announced the Wolesi Jirga elections preliminary results of Kunar, Samangan, Sar-i-Pul, Nuristan and Maidan Wardak provinces.

Addressing reporters, IEC head Abdul Baday Sayyad on Saturday evening announced the names of winning candidates as following:

Kunar:

Jawed Safi has received 6,912 votes

Maulvi Shahzada Shaheed has received 6,312 votes

Niamatullah Karyab has received 6,246 votes

Wagma Safi has received 4,254 votes

Samangan:

Abdalullah Mohammadi has received 9,604 votes

Hayatullah Samangani has received 9,265 votes

Ziauddin Zia has received 6,262 votes

Mahbooba Rahmat has received 3,161 votes

Sar-i-Pul:

Mohammad Akbar Sultanzada has received 9,328 votes

Dr. Assadullah Ayubi has received 7,933 votes

Syed Mohammad Mohsin Sharifi Balkhabi has received 7,825 votes

Hamidullah Bek has received 6,253 votes

Aziza Jales has received 6,056 votes

Nuristan:

Obaidullah Nuristani has received 2,535 votes

Zahida Faizan has received 675 votes.

Maidan Wardak:

Abdul Ahmad Durrani has received 7,737 votes

Abdul Rahman Wardak has received 6,893 votes

Mohammad Mehdi Rasikh has received 6,025 votes

Halima Askari has received 3,219 votes

Hamida Akbari has received 2,539 votes

According to Sayyad, the results are preliminary and the candidates have 48 hours to register their complaints in this regard.

