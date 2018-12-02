IEC declares Wolesi Jirga elections results of 5 provinces
IEC declares Wolesi Jirga elections results of 5 provinces
By
On
Dec 02, 2018 - 09:35
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Independent Election Commission (IEC) has announced the Wolesi Jirga elections preliminary results of Kunar, Samangan, Sar-i-Pul, Nuristan and Maidan Wardak provinces.
Addressing reporters, IEC head Abdul Baday Sayyad on Saturday evening announced the names of winning candidates as following:
Kunar:
- Jawed Safi has received 6,912 votes
- Maulvi Shahzada Shaheed has received 6,312 votes
- Niamatullah Karyab has received 6,246 votes
- Wagma Safi has received 4,254 votes
Samangan:
- Abdalullah Mohammadi has received 9,604 votes
- Hayatullah Samangani has received 9,265 votes
- Ziauddin Zia has received 6,262 votes
- Mahbooba Rahmat has received 3,161 votes
Sar-i-Pul:
- Mohammad Akbar Sultanzada has received 9,328 votes
- Dr. Assadullah Ayubi has received 7,933 votes
- Syed Mohammad Mohsin Sharifi Balkhabi has received 7,825 votes
- Hamidullah Bek has received 6,253 votes
- Aziza Jales has received 6,056 votes
Nuristan:
- Obaidullah Nuristani has received 2,535 votes
- Zahida Faizan has received 675 votes.
Maidan Wardak:
- Abdul Ahmad Durrani has received 7,737 votes
- Abdul Rahman Wardak has received 6,893 votes
- Mohammad Mehdi Rasikh has received 6,025 votes
- Halima Askari has received 3,219 votes
- Hamida Akbari has received 2,539 votes
According to Sayyad, the results are preliminary and the candidates have 48 hours to register their complaints in this regard.
Sa
Related Article
- 645 reads
Add new comment