IEC declares Wolesi Jirga elections results of 5 provinces

Governance & Politics

By
Mohammad Asif Ahmadzai
On
Dec 02, 2018 - 09:35

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The Independent Election Commission (IECinfo-icon) has announced the Wolesi Jirgainfo-icon elections preliminary results of Kunar, Samangan, Sar-i-Pul, Nuristan and Maidan Wardak provinces.

Addressing reporters, IEC head Abdul Baday Sayyad on Saturday evening announced the names of winning candidates as following:

Kunar:

  • Jawed Safi has received 6,912 votes
  • Maulviinfo-icon Shahzada Shaheed has received 6,312 votes
  • Niamatullah Karyab has received 6,246 votes
  • Wagma Safi has received 4,254 votes

Samangan:

  • Abdalullah Mohammadi has received 9,604 votes
  • Hayatullah Samangani has received 9,265 votes
  • Ziauddin Zia has received 6,262 votes
  • Mahbooba Rahmat has received 3,161 votes

Sar-i-Pul:

  • Mohammad Akbar Sultanzada has received 9,328 votes
  • Dr. Assadullah Ayubi has received 7,933 votes
  • Syed Mohammad Mohsin Sharifi Balkhabi has received 7,825 votes
  • Hamidullah Bek has received 6,253 votes
  • Aziza Jales has received 6,056 votes

Nuristan:

  • Obaidullah Nuristani has received 2,535 votes
  • Zahida Faizan has received 675 votes.

Maidan Wardak:

  • Abdul Ahmad Durrani has received 7,737 votes
  • Abdul Rahman Wardak has received 6,893 votes
  • Mohammad Mehdi Rasikh has received 6,025 votes
  • Halima Askari has received 3,219 votes
  • Hamida Akbari has received 2,539 votes

According to Sayyad, the results are preliminary and the candidates have 48 hours to register their complaints in this regard.

