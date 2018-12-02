Pajhwok Services

Taliban's shadow governor in Helmand killed

Security & Crime

Taliban’s shadow governor in Helmand killed

By
Pajhwok
On
Dec 02, 2018 - 18:08

LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): The Talibaninfo-icon’s shadow governor for southern Helmand province, Mullahinfo-icon Manan, has been killed in an airstrike along with some fighters, an official said on Sunday.

Mullah Manan Akhund and two of his spokespersons, Hafiz Rashid and Javed, and some other militants were killed in the airstrike in Bar Nawzad area of Nawzad district on Saturday night, said Helmand Governor Mohammad Yasin Khan.

He told Pajhwok Afghan News that Mullah Manan was seriously wounded in the airstrike and succumbed to his wounds the same night and was buried on Sunday morning.

The number of other insurgents killed in the airstrike would become clear later, he said.

The Taliban have not yet commented about the killing of Manan, a brother of the Taliban founder and long time supreme leader Mullah Mohammad Omar.

Mullah Manan whose real name was Abdul Rahim was a resident of Nawzad district. He was from Ishaqzai tribe.

Manan had been Taliban’s governor for Helmand province for the last eight years. He was recently appointed as Taliban’s deputy chief of army staff and commander for southern provinces.

