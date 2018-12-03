Khalilzad resumes 8-nation tour to facilitate peace process

KABUL (Pajhwok): The US Special Envoy for Afghan Peace Zalmay Khalilzad will travel to Pakistan , Afghanistan , Russia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar to facilitate peace process.

Khalilzad departed for an eight-nation tour from December 2 to 20, the US Department of State said in a statement.

The envoy will also meet with Afghan government officials and other interested parties to support and facilitate an inclusive peace process in Afghanistan, empowering the Afghan people to decide their nation’s fate, the statement said.

It said: “Khalilzad will be in communication with President Ashraf Ghani, his Chief Executive Officer Abdullah and other Afghan stakeholders to coordinate closely on efforts to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table with the Afghan government,”

During his trip to the region, Khalilzad would meet with men and women active in civil society and peace efforts, members of the media and other governmental and non-governmental officials, the statement added.

The statement quoted Khalilzad as saying: “All Afghans must have a say in creating a sustainable peace for Afghanistan. The US remains committed to supporting the Afghan people’s desire for peace.

Facilitating a political settlement between the Afghan government and the Taliban that ensure Afghanistan never serves as a platform form international terrorism again,” he continued.

