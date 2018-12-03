Pajhwok Services

Trump reaches to Pakistan's PM for assistance in Afghan peace process

Governance & Politics

Trump reaches to Pakistan’s PM for assistance in Afghan peace process

Pajhwok
Dec 03, 2018 - 14:08

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump has written a letter to Pakistaninfo-icon’s Prime Minister Imran Khan seeking Islamabad’s assistance in Afghan peace process, according to media reports on Monday.

The Pakistani media reported that Prime Minister Khan received a letter from the US president.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry confirmed the same to Reuters saying: "President Trump has written a letter. He has asked for Pakistan's cooperation to bring the Talibaninfo-icon into talks."

The prime minister, in a meeting with journalists, said that he had received the letter earlier today.

In the letter, he said, Trump has asked Pakistan to play its role in the peace talks which seek to end the 17-year war in Afghanistaninfo-icon.

This is the first direct communication between the two leaders since Imran Khan assumed power in August.

The fresh development came at time when The US Special Envoy for Afghan Peace Zalmay Khalilzad launched his trip to PakistanAfghanistan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar to facilitate peace process.

Khalilzad departed for an eight-nation tour from December 2 to 20, the US Department of State said in a statement.

The envoy will also meet with Afghan government officials and other interested parties to support and facilitate an inclusive peace process in Afghanistan, empowering the Afghan people to decide their nation’s fate, the statement said.

