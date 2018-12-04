Pajhwok Services

District police chief among 13 killed in Sar-i-Pul attack

Security & Crime

Dec 04, 2018 - 13:25

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): District police chief for Sayyad district, five security forces and seven Talibaninfo-icon insurgents have been killed as a result of clash in northern Sar-i-Pul province, an official said on Tuesday.

Hyatullah Hayat, district’s administrative chief, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the militants stormed the district at 11pm on Monday night.

He said several security check-posts overran by rebels but were recaptured by security forces as the firefight lasted for six hours.

He termed the security situation of the district unstable.

