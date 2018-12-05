Noor explains how Quraishi released in viral video

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): Jamiat-i-Islami leader Atta Mohammad Noor on Wednesday said his close aide Gen. Haseebullah Quraishi has been released on cash bail from jail.

In a video that went viral on social media, the former governor of Balkh province thanked government officials over Quraishi’s release. Balkh Governor Mohammad Ishaq Rahguzar and some individuals were present in the meeting.

Gen. Haseeb Quraishi, who is accused of corruption, was recently appointed as chief of staff for border forces at the Ministry of Defense (MoD).

Earlier, he had served as public order police firth brigade commander in Balkh and is considered a close ally of Atta Mohammad Noor.

When President Ashraf Ghani removed Noor as the governor of Balkh, Quraishi was one of the two top officers who disobeyed the presidential order.

Noor said when Quraishi was arrested, he contacted the National Security Advisor, the spymaster, and reached out to the president thought his chief of staff to ask for Quraishi’s release.

“As a result of our efforts, the government agreed to release him in return for a military tank and a ranger vehicle which were in my service and kept some money and Quraishi’s passport as guarantee.”

He said Quraishi was not involved in any case and accused commander of the Shaheen Military Corps of conspiring against him.

The former Balkh governor said he was in contact with government officials until Quraishi was honorably released, but he did not say if the case against Quraishi had been closed or still opened.

Mohammad Hanif Rezae, spokesman for Shaheen Military Corps, termed Noor’s comments regarding the corps commander as false and baseless. He said Quraishi was taken into custody following presidential orders.

“The Corps Commander is committed to the rule of law, he has no personal enmity with anyone, Quraishi was arrested following the presidential order,” he said.

nh/ma