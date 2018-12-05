President Ghani meets Spanish defense minister

KABUL (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday discussed various issues with visiting Spanish defense minister Margarita Robles, the president’s office said.

A statement from the Presidential Palace to Pajhwok Afghan News said President Ghani met with Margarita Robles in his office Wednesday morning.

Both the sides discussed strengthening bilateral relations, fighting terrorism, the peace process and reforms in security and defense sectors of Afghanistan during the meeting which was also attended by Spain’s envoy to Afghanistan

The Spanish defense minister thanked the Afghan president and called his speech about peace at the Geneva summit as vital and declared the Spanish government and people supported the Afghan government’s efforts for reconciliation.

Margarita Robles stressed women ’s role in the peace process and said the Spanish government would continue cooperating with Afghan people.

President Ashraf Ghani welcomed her trip to Afghanistan and thanked Spain for training and advising Afghan forces under the Resolute Support Mission (RSM).

The president also talked about reforms in security and defense sectors, participation of women and youth in national process and generational changes and said his government was strongly committed to bringing peace to Afghanistan.

