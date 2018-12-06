5 militants killed, 4 injured in Nimroz airstrike

ZARANJ (Pajhwok): At least five Taliban insurgents have been killed and four others wounded as a result of airstrike in the Khasrod district of southwestern Nimroz province, an official said on Thursday.

Maj. Mohammad Reza Rezaee, spokesman for fourth brigade of 215th Maiwand Military Corps, said air forces conducted raid on rebels’ hideouts in the district.

He said nine rebels suffered casualties during the raid. There has been so far no word from Taliban in this regard.

