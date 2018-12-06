50 rebels killed, 80pc of Tagab area cleared

MAHMOOD RAQI (Pajhwok): At least 50 Taliban militants have been killed and dozens of villages cleared of their presence in Tagab district of central Kapisa province during a week-long operation, an official said Thursday.

The operation involving multiple forces was launched a week back and wrapped up on Thursday, said Kapisa police spokesman Sarwash Kohistani.

He told Pajhwok Afghan News that eighty percent area of the Tagab district was brought under government control as a result of the operation.

He said only one soldier was killed in the operation and arms, bombs and other explosives belonging to the Taliban were also seized.

Tagab district police chief Mohammad Naeem Safi said the operation featured members of uprising forces, local and national police and personnel of the national army and commando.

He said all northern areas of Tagab district had been cleared of the presence of the insurgents as a result of the offensive.

However, he said 35 Taliban had been killed and another 15 wounded in the operation while civilians suffered no casualties.

The police chief said he had been part of the operation and the rebels were driven from dozens of villages.

