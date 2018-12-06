Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

50 rebels killed, 80pc of Tagab area cleared

Security & Crime

50 rebels killed, 80pc of Tagab area cleared

By
Bakhtar Safi
On
Dec 06, 2018 - 19:28

MAHMOOD RAQI (Pajhwok): At least 50 Talibaninfo-icon militants have been killed and dozens of villages cleared of their presence in Tagab district of central Kapisa province during a week-long operation, an official said Thursday.

The operation involving multiple forces was launched a week back and wrapped up on Thursday, said Kapisa police spokesman Sarwash Kohistani.

He told Pajhwok Afghan News that eighty percent area of the Tagab district was brought under government control as a result of the operation.

He said only one soldier was killed in the operation and arms, bombs and other explosives belonging to the Taliban were also seized.

Tagab district police chief Mohammad Naeem Safi said the operation featured members of uprising forces, local and national police and personnel of the national army and commando.

He said all northern areas of Tagab district had been cleared of the presence of the insurgents as a result of the offensive.

However, he said 35 Taliban had been killed and another 15 wounded in the operation while civilians suffered no casualties.

The police chief said he had been part of the operation and the rebels were driven from dozens of villages.

ma

Tags: 

Related Article

Nangarhar elders set deadline for recovery of missing journalist
Prominent trader killed inside home in Kabul
Airstrikes kill 15 Taliban in Farah, Nimroz
Irreconcilables to face stiff resistance, says Bahrami
Casualties as car bomb hits Iran’s Chabahar port
  • 758 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update