Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Wolesi Jirga polls: IECC declares Kabul votes invalid

Governance & Politics

Wolesi Jirga polls: IECC declares Kabul votes invalid

By
Azizullah Hamdard
On
Dec 06, 2018 - 13:22

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) on Thursday announced invalidation of votes cast at all polling stations in Kabul due to fraud and rigging.

Addressing a press conference, IECC spokesman Ali Reza Rohani said the decision was taken after a comprehensive scrutiny by regional officials of the commission in Kabul. He added the IECC discussed the invalidation of votes in the October 20-21 elections in Kabul.

Under Articles 2, 5 and 94 of electoral law and based on the documents and proofs produced, the votes cast in Kabul were declared null and void, the spokesman explained.

IECinfo-icon Secretary Ahmad Shah Zamanzai, former head of Kabul election affairs Awal Rahmand Rudwal, operational head of regional office Zamarai Qalamyar, his deputy Abdul Aziz Samim and IEC information technology chief Syed Ibrahim Sadat have been dismissed and fined 100,000 afghanis each over violations of the electoral law.

Rohani told reporters criminal cases against the election officials are being reviewed and the results would be announced as soon as possible. Those who caused the situation that led to invalidation of votes would be investigated at the earliest possible, he promised.

Rohani claimed all members of IEC agreed with the decision and signed it. However, the commission has announced the preliminary results from 21 provinces so far.

sa/mud

Tags: 

Related Article

Khalilzad meets Ghani before leaving for Moscow
NATO summit urges Taliban to join fellow Afghans
Opening of Torkham border for free trade urged
Imran assures US of cooperation in Afghanistan
UK Amb Sir Nicholas Kay appointed as new NATO’s Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan
  • 764 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update