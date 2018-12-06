Wolesi Jirga polls: IECC declares Kabul votes invalid

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) on Thursday announced invalidation of votes cast at all polling stations in Kabul due to fraud and rigging.

Addressing a press conference, IECC spokesman Ali Reza Rohani said the decision was taken after a comprehensive scrutiny by regional officials of the commission in Kabul. He added the IECC discussed the invalidation of votes in the October 20-21 elections in Kabul.

Under Articles 2, 5 and 94 of electoral law and based on the documents and proofs produced, the votes cast in Kabul were declared null and void, the spokesman explained.

IEC Secretary Ahmad Shah Zamanzai, former head of Kabul election affairs Awal Rahmand Rudwal, operational head of regional office Zamarai Qalamyar, his deputy Abdul Aziz Samim and IEC information technology chief Syed Ibrahim Sadat have been dismissed and fined 100,000 afghanis each over violations of the electoral law.

Rohani told reporters criminal cases against the election officials are being reviewed and the results would be announced as soon as possible. Those who caused the situation that led to invalidation of votes would be investigated at the earliest possible, he promised.

Rohani claimed all members of IEC agreed with the decision and signed it. However, the commission has announced the preliminary results from 21 provinces so far.

